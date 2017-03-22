CBSE unveils news exam, assessment format for Classes 6 to 9

The pen-paper test weightage will be 90 per cent including 80 marks for half yearly or yearly exam The pen-paper test weightage will be 90 per cent including 80 marks for half yearly or yearly exam

To standardise teaching and evaluation, CBSE has decided to introduce uniform system of assessment and examination for classes 6 to 9 for its affiliated schools. The Board will implement this move from the upcoming academic session. With this uniform system, the schools will no more need to follow the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) scheme.

“Following the decision to restore board examinations for class 10, it was imperative to have a new scheme of evaluation for classes 6 to 9 because disparities in the system were creating problems for students whenever they migrated to another school,” a Central Board of Secondary Education official said.

The CCE scheme was introduced in 2009 in which students were assessed based on two term-end ‘summative assessments’ and four ‘formative assessments’ (two each in each terms). Sixty per cent of the assessment was pen-paper tests, while 40 per cent formative assessment during the year was continuous evaluation by teachers based on various activities.

According to the new guidelines, while there will still be two terms but the pen-paper test weightage will be 90 per cent including 80 marks for half yearly or yearly exam and 10 marks of the 20 marks set aside for periodic assessment in each term.

