CBSE UGC NET July 2018: Notification out at cbsenet.nic.in; eligibility, registration details

CBSE UGC NET July 2018: The official notification for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on July 8 (Sunday). All those who are interested in applying can do so at the official website – cbsenet.nic.in, from March 5. The last date for applying online will be April 5. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree ore quivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

Those who have Ph D degree and whose Masters level examination had been completed by September 19, 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5 per cent in aggregate marks.

Age limit:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): The candidate should not be over 30 years as on July 1, 2018. There is 5 years relaxation for the candidates belonging to OBC, SC/ST/PwD/ transgender categories and to women applicants.

UGC also provides relaxation to the candidates have research experience, limited to the period spent on research in the relevant subject of post-graduation degree, subject to a maximum of 5 years.

Three years relaxation in age will be permissible to the candidates possessing LLM degree.

Five years for those who have served armed forces subject to the length of service.

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

Paper pattern

There will be total 2 papers which will consist of objective type questions.

Paper 1

Total marks: 100

Total questions: 50 (all compulsory)

Duration: 1 hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am)

Each question will carry 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. A candidate’s reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness will be tested.

Paper 2

Total marks: 200

Total questions: 100 (all compulsory)

Duration: 2 hours (11 am to 1 pm)

Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

Important dates

Beginning of online registration: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

