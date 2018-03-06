CBSE UGC NET July 2018: Registration begins at cbsenet.nic.in; eligibility, new changes and other details

CBSE UGC NET July 2018: The last date for submission of online application is April 6. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on July 8 (Sunday). The last date for submission of online application is April 6. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on July 8 (Sunday).

CBSE UGC NET July 2018: The registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) exam has commenced today, on March 6, as per the scheduled date. Those who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website – cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is April 6. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted on July 8 (Sunday).

Educational qualification: Candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree ore quivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 registration, steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the registration link and select ‘New candidates registration’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter all the details and upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 4: Make the payment

From this year onwards, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

Examination fee

General: Rs 1000

OBC: Rs 500

SC/ST/Person with Disabilities(PwD): Rs 250

The fee can be deposited through:

— eChallan by deposit of prescribed fees in CBSE Account with Syndicate Bank, ICICI and Canara Bank.

— By debit/credit card.

NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

