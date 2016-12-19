UGC NET January 2017: Admit cards to release on December 21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) January 2017 examination on its official website on Wednesday, December 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the website by following the steps listed below. The exam has been scheduled for January 22, 2017. The results of the UGC NET July exam have already been released.

Important dates:

Start of online application process: October 17, 2016

Last date to apply online: November 23, 2016

Last date for fee submission: November 24, 2016

Start of correction of candidate details on application form on website: November 23, 2016

Last date to correct details of candidates on application form on website: November 23, 2016

Date of admit card release: December 21, 2016

Date of exam: January 22, 2017

Steps to download CBSE UGC NET January exam admit card 2017:

Log on to the official website of CBSE UGC NET, cbsenet.nic.in

On the home page, there will be a link saying “Click here to download admit card for UGC NET January 2017 exam”

Click on this link. On the new portal that opens, enter your details as specified such as registration number, password or date of birth, etc.

Your admit card will be available when you click on the “Login/Submit” button

Download your admit card to your computer and take a printout

Important note:

Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam without a printed hard copy of the admit card. Candidates are also advised to carry along a valid ID proof, original as well as photocopy, as well as a passport sized photograph to the exam hall.

