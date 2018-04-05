CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registration date extended to April 12, apply at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The candidates can apply now till April 12 CBSE UGC NET 2018: The candidates can apply now till April 12

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration process for UGC NET July examinations to April 12, which is scheduled to close today. Aspirants who have not registered yet are required to do the same at the earliest, at cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for submission of application fee is extended to April 13. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

Last date to submit application form: April 12

Last date of fee submission: April 13

Corrections in particulars of application form: April 25 to May 1

Admit Card download: June 2018

Exam date: July 8, 2018

Availability of answer Key and OMR sheet: August 2018

Age limit:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit.

This year, the board had made changes in the exam pattern and eligibility criteria. Instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

— Age limit increased: The age limit has been raised by 2 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for appearing for JRF was 28 years, but now, it has been increased to 30 years.

