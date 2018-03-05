CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registration to begin tomorrow, eligibility, paper pattern and other details

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the exam at cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for applying online will be April 5. CBSE UGC NET 2018: Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the exam at cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for applying online will be April 5.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The online registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) July examination will begin from tomorrow, March 6. The official notification for the same was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) few days back and according to it the exam will be conducted on July 8 (Sunday). Interested, eligible aspirants can apply for the exam at the official website – cbsenet.nic.in. The last date for applying online will be April 5. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those interested in applying should possess at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, scheduled caste(SC)/scheduled tribe(ST)/persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates.

Those who are pursuing their Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Important dates

Registration begins: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

