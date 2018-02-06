UGC NET 2018: Information bulletin to be out soon, latest update

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Aspirants have been anxiously waiting for the official notification of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), which will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 8. The notification for the same was expected to be released on February 1, but till now it has not been published. As per the official website cbsenet.nic.in – the notification will be out soon. An update on the website states – “Information bulletin of NET July 2018 will be available soon.”

Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. Also, from July this year, the exam will once again be conducted twice a year.

Earlier, in a short notification, the board had announced the revision of exam pattern and eligibility criteria. As per the new exam pattern, there will be two papers instead of three: paper I will comprise objective questions to test the teaching abilities, aptitude and approach of candidates towards engaging students. Aspirants will be given an hour to finish the paper of 50 questions. Earlier, they were allotted 75 minutes. In the second paper, candidates will have to attempt 100 questions in two hours.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd