UGC NET 2018: CBSE revises exam pattern, check changes here

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting UGC NET 2018 on July 8, Sunday. In a short notification, the board has announced revision in exam pattern and eligibility criteria. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. A detailed official notification will be published on the website cbsenet.nic.in on February 1. Registrations for the regarding National Eligibility Test 2018 will begin from March 6 and will continue till April 5.

For the first time, major changes have been introduced regarding exam pattern and age limit eligibility. Check out the following changes:

— Instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

— Age limit increased: The age limit has been raised by 2 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for appearing for JRF was 28 years, but now, it has been increased to 30 years.

Last year, CBSE successfully conducted NET on November 5 and about 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the same. The exam was conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres. To help differently-abled candidates, 25 minutes additional time was provided for paper–I and paper–II, while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper III to such candidates.

