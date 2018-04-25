CBSE UGC NET 2018: Application correction facility available, check how to make changes

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The registration for the same closed on April 12 and April 13 was the last date for submitting the application fee. The registration for the same closed on April 12 and April 13 was the last date for submitting the application fee.

UGC NET 2018: The facility for making corrections in the application of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 is now available for candidates. The registration for the same closed on April 12 and April 13 was the last date for submitting the application fee. All those candidates whose applications have errors can now rectify the same at the official website — cbsenet.nic.in. Those who will clear the paper will be eligible for a junior research fellowship or can be considered for the post of assistant professors. NET will be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities.

In order to be eligible for NET, aspirants need to secure at least 55 per cent marks in master’s degree or equivalent or should be pursuing their master’s (in the final year). This year, the age limit has been raised by two years. Earlier, the upper age limit for appearing for JRF was 28 years, but now, it has been increased to 30 years.

UGC NET 2018: Steps to make correction

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Application form correction’ or ‘Image correction’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Make the mandatory changes

— Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

— Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

