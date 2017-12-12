CBSE UGC NET 2017 answer key released, here’s how to check it online

UGC NET 2017: The answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on December 12 at the official website — cbsenet.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam may check the respective keys for different subjects at the official website.
The exam was conducted on November 5 for aspirants who wish to test their eligibility for the post of assistant professors or for a junior research fellowship (JRF) at various colleges and universities across the country.
UGC NET 2017, here’s how you can check the answer key
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: If you are registered candidate, log in to your account using your credentials such as application number and password
Step 3: A link will be displayed to check the answer key
Step 4: Click on the link
Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Those who found any flaw with the recorded responses and answer keys can challenge the same at the official website till December 18 (11:59 pm) by submitting an amount of Rs 1000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only.
About 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres. As per a press statement by the CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male 5,19,557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the exam.
It is expected that the result will be out by January 2018.
