CBSE UGC NET 2017 answer key released, here’s how to check it online

UGC NET 2017: The answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on December 12 at the official website — cbsenet.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam may check the respective keys for different subjects at the official website.

The exam was conducted on November 5 for aspirants who wish to test their eligibility for the post of assistant professors or for a junior research fellowship (JRF) at various colleges and universities across the country.

UGC NET 2017, here’s how you can check the answer key

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: If you are registered candidate, log in to your account using your credentials such as application number and password

Step 3: A link will be displayed to check the answer key

Step 4: Click on the link

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who found any flaw with the recorded responses and answer keys can challenge the same at the official website till December 18 (11:59 pm) by submitting an amount of Rs 1000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only.

About 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres. As per a press statement by the CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male 5,19,557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the exam.

It is expected that the result will be out by January 2018.

