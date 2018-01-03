CBSE UGC NET 2017 November exam results declared, check at cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

UGC NET 2017: The exam was held in November UGC NET 2017: The exam was held in November

UGC NET 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 on January 2. The candidates can check their results at cbsenet.nic.in. About 9.30 lakh candidates registered for the exam conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres.

A total of 4,09,439 male 5,19,557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the UGC NET exam held in November. More than 75 per cent candidates appeared in the exam.

The candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness was common for all and paper-II and III were conducted out of 84 subjects selected by the candidates. CBSE has also released the OMR sheet and answer keys last month.

UGC NET 2017 results, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results, which will be available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided to search for your results.

Step 4: Click on submit and your results will be displayed

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

UGC NET 2017: Enter your roll number and other details to check results

