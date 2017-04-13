CBSE UGC NET 2017: Results to be declared at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2017: A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam CBSE UGC NET 2017: A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 . The results for the exam, which was conducted on January 22, 2017, will be available on the official website of UGC NET – cbsenet.nic.in.

The NET exam was conducted in three parts. In part 1, candidates had to answer 50 out of 60 multiple choice questions of 2 marks each. In part 2, there were 50 questions carrying two marks each and part 3 contained 75 questions carrying two marks each.

A process of “digital-scoring” has been used for the first time to calculate the results this year.

“The process of digi scoring was scaled up further at about 400 exam centres across the country for UGC-NET exam. OMR sheets were scanned at the exam centres itself and instantly stored at the central server of CBSE. The effort is to further increase this number to around 1900 plus centres during JEE test to be conducted in April this year,” a statement by the CBSE said.

A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, 4,500 of whom took the Yoga test.

Steps to download the UGC NET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the results, which will be available on the home page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided to search for your results.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

