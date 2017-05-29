CBSE UGC NET 2017: Results to be declared today at cbsenet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

UGC NET 2017: The exam was held on January 22 UGC NET 2017: The exam was held on January 22

CBSE UGC NET 2017 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on May 29, that is, today. The results for the exam, which was conducted on January 22, 2017, will be available on the official website of UGC NET – cbsenet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, 4,500 of whom took the Yoga test.

The NET exam was conducted in three parts. In part 1, candidates had to answer 50 out of 60 multiple choice questions of 2 marks each. In part 2, there were 50 questions carrying two marks each and part 3 contained 75 questions carrying two marks each.

CBSE had released the answer keys this month and had given time till May 8 to file objections.

Steps to download the CBSE UGC NET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the results, which will be available on the home page.

– Enter your details in the fields provided to search for your results.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

CBSE conducts NET twice a year for the grant of junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professorship in universities and colleges. From next year, CBSE is unlikely to conduct the exam as they are overburdened and asked the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to take away the UGC NET exam from them. The HRD Ministry is also planning to conduct CTET and NET once a year.

