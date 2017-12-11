CBSE UGC NET 2017: Recorded responses, Answer Keys to be released tomorrow at cbsenet.nic.in

The recorded responses, answer keys will be available from December 12 to December 18 (File) The recorded responses, answer keys will be available from December 12 to December 18 (File)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the recorded responses, answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on December 12. The recorded responses, answer keys for the exam, which was conducted on November 5 2017, will be available on the official website of UGC NET – cbsenet.nic.in, from December 12 to December 18.

The candidates can challenge the record responses, answer keys through official website, cbsenet.nic.in till December 18 (11:59 PM) by submitting an amount of Rs 1000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only.

About 9.30 lakh candidates appeared for this exam this year at 1700 exam centres in 91 cities of which 4,09,439 are male candidates, 5,19,557 are female and three transgenders. Above 75 per cent candidates sat for the exam, as per a press statement.

Steps to download CBSE UGC Net 2017 Answer Keys, Recorded Responses:

– Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

– On the homepage, click on the answer keys link

– Enter your application number and password in the fields provided

– Take print out of images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.

The candidates can expect to get the results by January 2018.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd