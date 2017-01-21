CBSE UGC NET 2017: Last minute reminders and exam tips

Do not forget to carry all the necessary documents when you leave for the examination center. (source: Thinkstock) Do not forget to carry all the necessary documents when you leave for the examination center. (source: Thinkstock)

CBSE UGC NET 2017: With less than a day to go for the examination conducted by the University Grants Commission, the tensions are running high among the candidates. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the National Eligibility Test (NET) starting from 9.30 am on Januarry 22, 2017. Questions are popping up round the corner, asking what exactly should you watch out for right now. For those of you trapped in this dilemma, here are a few things you should know.

Timings:

– Paper I will begin at 9.30 am and end at 10.45 am. You will have to answer 50 out of 60 multiple choice questions of 2 marks each.

– Paper II will begin at 11.15 am and end at 12.30 pm. It will contain 50 questions carrying two marks each.

– Paper III will begin at 2 pm and end at 4.30 pm. It will contain 75 questions carrying two marks each.

Things to remember on the day of the exam:

– Important documents and items

Do not forget to carry all the necessary documents when you leave for the examination center. You will need your admit card (check below to see how to download your admit card) and a photo identity proof. Also remember to keep a ball-point pen of blue/black ink and any other stationary item that you require. Do not bring any calculators, Log Tables, mobile phones, pagers, electronic devices, bits of paper, books or note books as these will not be allowed inside the exam center.

– Reach on time and stay till the end

You will not be allowed to enter the examination hall if the exam has already begun. So, try to reach the exam center before 9 am. You will also not be allowed to leave the center until the end of each session- 10.45 am for Paper I, 12.30 pm for paper II and 4.30 pm for paper III. If you wish for a good score card, it is best to stick around and attempt everything until 4.30. Don’t quit.

– Read before attempting

This is one of the most important things you must remember when you give the paper. As soon as you receive the question paper, remember to read through each question quickly but carefully. Also, read the instructions properly, so as not to waste your time accidentally attempting more questions than specified.

– Easiest first

Once you go through the paper, you will understand which questions you know and which you don’t. Do not worry about the once you cannot remember and attempt all the questions that are at the tips of your fingers. When you are done with the sections that you feel confident about, you can attempt the once you need to spend more time on.

– No negative marking

The NET paper has no negative marking. So do not be afraid to attempt every question. You will not lose extra marks for answering something wrong. The more questions you manage to answer, the better are your chances at gaining good results.

– Stay calm

It is important to stay calm before, after and during the exam. Panic will only increase stress levels and distract you from what is important. A calm mind can solve a crisis better than one in a constant state of panic. Take a deep breath and give the exam your best shot.

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website (cbsenet.nic.in)

– Click on the link to log in using your application number and password.

– Click on the link to download the admit card.

– Save a soft-copy and take a print out of the same to carry with you on the day of the exam.

