CBSE UGC NET 2017: Application process to begin today at cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2017 today. Candidates who are interested should apply for the same from the official website.

The last date to apply for UGC NET 2017 is September 11 and the exam will be held on November 5. Candidates will be required to pay an exam fee of Rs 1,000 for general category, Rs 500 for OBC and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates. Read | UGC NET 2017: Notification released, exam on November 5, click here

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the posts of assistant professors or for Junior Research Fellowships at various universities and colleges. Those who qualify for the fellowship can also pursue research in the PG or Assistant Professorship subjects. CBSE UGC NET 2017 will be conducted for 84 subjects at centres in 91 selected cities across the country.

Steps to apply for CBSE UGC NET 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UGC NET (cbsenet.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the online application.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

