CBSE to start exam counselling helpline from February 9

CBSE will start the pre-examination counselling for students and parents from February 9 and will continue till April 29. This year 90 principals, trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated government and private schools, few psychologists and special educators will participate in tele-counselling and address exam related psychological problems of the students.

About 68 of them are available in India while 22 are located in Nepal, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar, Jeddah), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah,Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore and Qatar.

In a press release the CBSE said students can dial a toll free number 1800 11 8004 which will give centralised access to CBSE helpline.

This is the 20th edition of the psychological counselling service and it focusses on solving issues related to exam stress. The tele helpline will be operational from 8 am to 10 pm.

For the eighth year, CBSE will provide counselling to differently abled students with four special educators.

The students can also write their problems and mail to the CBSE at counselling.cecbse@gmail.com.

