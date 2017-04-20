CBSE to release NEET 2017 admit cards on April 22 at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2017: A total of 180 multiple choice questions will be asked. NEET 2017: A total of 180 multiple choice questions will be asked.

NEET 2017 admit card: CBSE will activate the admit card link of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on April 22, that is, Saturday. The medical aspirants can download the admit card from the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on the May 7, 2017.

Steps to download the NEET admit card 2017:

Log on to the official website mentioned above

On the left hand side of the page, under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and password and click on ‘Login’ or press ‘Enter’

Follow the instructions given inside the student login to access your admit card

NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in all medical/dental colleges except JIPMER and AIIMS.

Exam pattern: A total of 180 multiple choice questions will be asked. For each correct response, 4 marks will be granted while for incorrect one, -1 will be deducted. NEET 2017 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil,Telugu, Oriya and Kannada. From next year, the government will include Urdu in the language medium.

Read | NEET 2017: Avoid these 10 common mistakes

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd