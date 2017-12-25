CBSE to provide value education lessons to students with Ramakrishna mission’s help 

The programme is a three-year graded values education programme for students of classes 6-8 (or classes 7-9). The programme is a three-year graded values education programme for students of classes 6-8 (or classes 7-9).

CBSE: Students studying in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now be imparted lessons as the board has tied up with Ramakrishna mission to do the same. Their aim is to make them “awakened” citizens with values of peace, harmony, humility and cooperation. The programme is a three-year graded values education programme for students of classes 6-8 (or classes 7-9).

Awakened Citizen Programme

In a letter sent to schools, the board said,”Values such as harmony, peace, compassion and humility have for centuries been a part of the discourse of every society of the world and their need and importance is universally accepted and felt. With the objective to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation in promoting values education, the Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi has prepared ‘Awakened Citizen Programme’ for teachers and students.”

However, the implementation of the programme by schools is voluntary.

“The schools that opt for this programme are required to allot 16 periods per year and are to be committed for a minimum period of three years. As the programme involves initial two days’ training of teachers conducted in the

school, the schools desirous of enrolling into the programmes will also have to register with the Ramakrishna Mission,” the letter added.

