CBSE will not challenge HC order on moderation policy

The Central Board of Secondary Education will not move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order to keep the marks moderation policy for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year, under which students are awarded up to 15 per cent grace marks on the questions that are deemed difficult.

The Board had scrapped the policy earlier in order to check the high cut-off marks at colleges. The Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that proper marks should be given on the bases of credit instead of schools pushing for the highest possible marks.

“It was decided that proper marks should be given on credit and schools should not work on giving highest marks but the right marks. Grace marks is a suggestion. It is a good consensus let us see how it works. Marks should be exact and fair marks should not be raised because there is competition,” he had said.

The Delhi High Court, however, deemed the scrapping of the policy as unfair and directed the board to keep the same and award grace marks to students where necessary.

