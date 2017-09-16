CBSE to issue showcause notice threatening disaffiliation to Ryan International School

Ryan student murder case: As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month. PTI Photo Ryan student murder case: As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month. PTI Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to serve a showcause notice to the Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, where a Class II student was found murdered last week, seeking an explanation why the school’s affiliation should not be revoked. According to sources, the Board’s decision is based on the findings of the two-member fact-finding committee, which submitted its report on Friday evening. The showcause notice is expected to be issued to the school authorities by Saturday evening.

As per CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws, the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice cannot exceed a month. As first reported by The Indian Express on September 16, the panel in its report had flagged several violations of the Board’s safety guidelines by the school. The panel had objected to bus drivers and conductors using the toilets meant for students. It also highlighted the breach in the school boundary wall (covered with barbed wires) which, the committee observed, is a threat to children’s safety as anybody can enter the campus.

The report flagged the insufficient number of CCTV cameras on school premises and also pointed out that most of the installed cameras don't work. Giving examples of how the school administration had compromised on students' safety, the panel observed that only three out of five floors of the school building were used for teaching purposes and students had access to unused classrooms and the terrace, which were not locked. The committee also found the electricity panel room unlocked which, it observed, could prove to be dangerous for children on campus. Further, the two members did not find either a ramp or special toilets for the differently abled students.

CBSE had set up the committee on September 8 amid angry protests by parents, who had sought action against the school management for alleged neglect which could have compromised safety and led to the murder of the Class II student. On the committee were Y Arun Kumar, deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, regional office Agra, and Kailash Chand, principal, Govt Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Preet Vihar. The committee visited the school campus this week and submitted its report Friday evening

