CBSE terminates its uniform evaluation policy for classes 6 to 8

The evaluation policy was in violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE), argued NCPCR. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) (Representational image) The evaluation policy was in violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE), argued NCPCR. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) (Representational image)

CBSE evaluation policy: The policy of uniform assessment which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had framed for classes 6 to 8 has now been withdrawn by the board following objection from the country’s top child rights body, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The evaluation policy was in violation of the Right to Education Act (RTE), argued NCPCR.

After the central government reintroduce board examination for class 10 from this year, the system of continuous and comprehensive evaluation for the same has also been done away.

Read | CBSE class 12 exam 2018 date sheet revised, exams to end on April 13

“As per decision of the governing body of the board, the earlier circular regarding uniform system of assessment, examination and report card for classes 6 to 8 stands repealed,” according to an official notification by the CBSE.

The earlier circular had stated that “to increase the confidence in the students to start preparing for Class 10 Board examination when they join the upper primary stage in Class 6, the CBSE has decided to implement the uniform system of assessment, examination pattern and issue of report cards for classes 6 to 8 also on the similar pattern”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd