CBSE, state government nominees to be part of school head selection panels

From now on the selection panels for choosing schools heads in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools will include a person nominated by the CBSE chairperson and also a nominee of the state government.

An educationist or a person having experience of administration of the school nominated by the managing committee “in consultation with the Board”, will also be a part of the selection panels.

Following a Governing Body meeting yesterday, the CBSE has issued a circular to all schools as per which the bye laws regarding recruitment of head of schools have been amended. According to the CBSE circular, the Governing body of the CBSE in its meeting yesterday has ratified some amendments in affiliation bylaws.

The selection panel will now include a person nominated by the CBSE chairperson and also a “nominee of the state government” as per the state education Act.

The five member selection panel will also include President of the society, Chairman of the Managing Committee and an educationist or a person having experience of administration of the school nominated by the managing committee “in consultation with the Board.”

