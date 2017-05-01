CBSE scraps 34 vocational, 7 electives: Schools never took it seriously, admit principals

As per information on CBSE website, the board from this year onwards has withdrawn 34 vocational streams and seven elective subjects. As per information on CBSE website, the board from this year onwards has withdrawn 34 vocational streams and seven elective subjects.

Even as current central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing on vocational education and skill training to reduce unemployment, the decision of country’s largest education board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), to discontinue as many as 34 vocational courses and seven elective subjects have come as a disappointment for students.

While vocational streams are those which students can opt for after class X other than traditional commerce, science or humanities; elective subjects can be opted as additional subjects as per choice in class XI and XII.

As per information on CBSE website, the board from this year onwards has withdrawn 34 vocational streams and seven elective subjects. The board specifying the reason for the step taken has held ‘very low enrolment’ responsible for it.

The board has, however, clarified that students who are currently in class XII can continue with these streams/subjects but schools cannot offer them for new admissions in 2017-18.

The courses/streams being withdrawn by CBSE also include some of the very creative and unique fields which gave students a chance to explore their hobbies and skills like theatre studies, human rights and gender studies, heritage craft, philosophy, music production among others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the principals of the various schools admitted that board alone cannot be held responsible for shutting such fields as schools were equally responsible as they never took it seriously enough.

Principal of a leading Ludhiana based CBSE school said, “The Board gave us a chance by offering such fields to enhance horizons of children’s minds and explore what they like to do. Schools were given a chance to move from traditional commerce and science. The worst hit here would be humanities students who had options to choose from these elective subjects. Already schools offer very limited options in humanities. Despite stress of government on vocational training, even rich schools which had money and potential to offer vocational streams, never took it seriously enough.”

Paramjit Kaur, principal, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, which offers theatre studies now discontinued by CBSE said, “We had encouraging response and students loved attending theatre studies classes. We were also conducting practical classes and letting students perform on stage apart from theory curriculum. It is disappointing that now we won’t be admitting more students in theatre studies and this batch would be the last. A lot depends on the schools and it was their responsibility as well to create best infrastructure and encourage students to opt for new streams.”

“Somehow, the schools were unable to cater to the whole concept and it dint run the way it should have forcing CBSE to discontinue them,” said Kaur. Her school also offers financial market management, food production and mass media studies as vocational streams.

Mona Singh, principal, Guru Nanak Public School, said, “The courses which were unpopular have been discontinued by CBSE and in a way it is justified seeing that hardly any students opted for them. Not all schools have money or human resources to offer vocational streams.”

However, Navita Puri, principal, Kundan Vidya Mandir said that ‘courses should not have been discontinued by CBSE’.

“Even if there are one or two students in a course/subject, you cannot deny them their choice. In a way it means forcing them to study what they do not want to,” she added.

The elective subjects which CBSE schools now cannot offer include philosophy, heritage craft, theatre studies, creative writing and translation studies, graphic design, human rights and gender studies and library and information science.

The 34 vocational streams withdrawn by CBSE include poultry nutrition, management of dairy animals, milk marketing, nail technology and retail, bakery, music production, music aesthetics, radiography, child health nursing, health centre management, lab medicine, first aid & emergency medical care among others.

