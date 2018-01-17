CBSE science exhibition kicks off in Panchkula 

Students explain their model during CBSE Regional Science Exhibition, held at Hansraj Public School in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Students explain their model during CBSE Regional Science Exhibition, held at Hansraj Public School in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

How about an app, through which one can ask for and donate items such as food and medicine among other things, especially during calamities and disasters? Such an app, developed by two students of St John’s school, Ayush Kumar and Advitya Chopra, called D.O.N.A.T.E was focus of a three-day CBSE Regional Science Exhibition that started at Hansraj Public School in Panchkula, on Tuesday.

St John’s duo said the app also has a SOS feature, which when activated, gives one’s exact location. They are going to launch the app soon on GooglePlay. They said they are also working on developing this app for IOS, besides working on a website version. There were 143 entries from 100 schools across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Anjali Bansal, coordinator of the science exhibition at Hans Raj Pubic School said the purpose of this exhibition is to shape innovative ideas of the students, while popularising science and increasing awareness about the close relationship between science, technology and society.

The themes are Health and Well-Being, Resource Management and Food Security, Waste Management and Water Body Conservation, Transport and Communication, Digital and Technological Solutions and Mathematical Modelling.

The participating students were from Class VI to XI. The results will be announced on January 18. The winners of the regional level will then go on to compete at national level. The dates for the national level science exhibition will be notified separately.

