CBSE Science exam 2018: Class 10 students find paper lengthy but easy

CBSE conducted class 10 science paper on March 16, that is, today. Students found the paper lengthy, however, nothing was out of syllabus and unexpected. While most found the physics and biology questions easy, chemistry section gave a tough time to many examinees. The pattern of question paper was completely based on the format of sample question paper given by the CBSE.

Direct questions asked

All the questions were from the NCERT textbook itself. Many direct questions were asked from all the three subjects — physics, biology and chemistry. The questions covered almost all the domains such as knowledge, understanding, application, skill, evaluation, et al. Some internal choices were also provided in three and five mark questions. Most of the students found biology part easier and more direct.

Students find chemistry tricky

For a major chunk of students, chemistry was a bit tough and tricky. Physics numericals were also good and application based. There were a total of six practical skill based questions carrying two marks each. All the questions were taken from the list of experiments from the CBSE syllabus. An average student is expected to easily score 60 per cent and above.

Exams for both class 10 and 12 started from March 5 and over 28 lakh students are appearing for the same. The exams for class 10 will conclude on April 12. A total number of 16,38,428 students have registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students will be appearing. Students can find the entire date sheet of the exams at the official website – cbse.nic.in.

With inputs by Aarti Jaswal, TGT Science, VidyaGyan School Bulandshahr

