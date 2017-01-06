CBSE schools to renew demand for representation in CBSE Board

Principals of some schools were made Board members they do not have any say in policy making as the management and decisions were often taken without taking inputs from the management. (Express photo) Principals of some schools were made Board members they do not have any say in policy making as the management and decisions were often taken without taking inputs from the management. (Express photo)

Office bearers of CBSE Schools Associations across India will meet and discuss various issues confronting functioning of CBSE schools, including non representation of Management on the CBSE board, in Coimbatore on Saturday.

“Despite representations for the last 25 years, the Government has not heeded to the appeal by the Association of Managements of Private Schools (AMPS) of Tamil Nadu to have a management representative in the board, so that it could help while formulating new policy or change the system,” AMPS general secretary A T B Bose told reporters.

Though principals of some schools were made Board members they do not have any say in policy making as the management and decisions were often taken without taking inputs from the management, he said. AMPS was instrumental in representing the issues faced by the management in a formal and professional manner with the concerned departments, he said, adding that when the autonomy of CBSE schools was at stake, the association had found solution by approaching the judiciary.

To discuss the issue, the office bearers representing Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will meet, as part of two-day silver jubilee celebrations of AMPS beginning Saturday, Bose said. The deliberations will be compiled and sent to the Centre for necessary action, he said.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by former Anna University Vice-Chancellor, E Balagurusamy, in the presence of eminent educationalists, he said. AMPS will also felicitate 11 founders of the association on the second day by Avinashilingam University for Women Chancellor, P R Krishnakumar. The former UGC Vice Chairman Dr H Devaraj will address the valedictory function, Bose said.

