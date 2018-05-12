CBSE schools to promote art and culture among students

CBSE schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep will soon be promoting art, culture and creativity among students and helping them showcase their talents. The board envisions a robust system which focuses on Academics and holistic development of children, a top official said.

“Co-curricular activities supplement and complement the curricular or main syllabi activities.These are very important to develop the students’ personality as well as to strengthen classroom learning”, Tarun Kumar, CBSE Regional officer, Thiruvananthapuram, told PTI.

Letters in this regard were sent today to 1,350 schools in Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which comes under Thiruvananthapuram division. The schools have also been asked to start video channels in their websites or use any free video sharing app to provide a platform for students to exhibit their skills.

Some schools have already started such video sharing websites like Youtube or vimeo, in which users can upload their activities and can continue to use the existing channel, Tarun Kumar said. “We have prepared elaborate themes such as patriotism, love to humanity and compassion, empathy, caring and sharing, honesty, sincerity and self-reliance as topics for the students to choose from, so that these human values can be inculcated”, he said.

Many schools in Kerala are already promoting such creative activities. The activities can be in the form of skits, dance-drama, extempore, flash mob, rendition, shadow play, tableau, motivational speech, short film scripted and directed by students or a cartoon strip.

Pointing out that children should be encouraged to showcase their talents by way of stage shows in music room/activity room/school auditorium, Kumar said that such activities can be held on a weekly basis. More emphasis should be given on expression and raising self-confidence without any additional cost to the children,he said.

All such events should be organised in schools and no participation fees or costume fees should be collected from children, Kumar said. The video of the best performer of such events should be hosted by the school in a video channel on a weekly basis.

On an average four or more videos can be uploaded by the school, Kumar said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App