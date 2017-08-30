CBSE amends circular, schools now allowed to sell NCERT books, stationery in campus

Schools protested against the closing of book stores in campus stating that children require quick access to books and stationery. (Source: File Photo) Schools protested against the closing of book stores in campus stating that children require quick access to books and stationery. (Source: File Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed affiliated schools to sell NCERT books, stationery and other study materials through shops in campus. It amended its previous circulars to allow tuck shops to be opened inside school premises.

“Schools are allowed to place indent for purchase of NCERT books directly through its website for distribution among their students and for this purpose, a tuck shop may be opened inside the premises of the schools,” the CBSE said in a fresh circular.

“The Board, time and again, has issued advisories to all its affiliated schools not to indulge in commercial activities by way of selling of textbooks, notebooks, stationary items, uniforms… The Board has taken serious view of the above violations. Hence, once again your attention is drawn that educational institutions are not commercial establishments and their sole purpose is to provide quality education,” the CBSE had said in a previous circular.

“Therefore, the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy textbooks, notebooks, stationary, uniforms, shoes, schoolbags, etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only,” the old circular said. Schools protested against the move stating that children require quick access to books and stationery.

