CBSE says appearance in NEET-2017 will be considered first attempt

Attempts made by candidates for the AIPMT/NEET prior to 2017 will not be counted and appearance in NEET-2017 will be considered as the first attempt for all candidates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) clarified on Friday. As per an admission notice issued last month for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-2017 for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses in medical and dental colleges throughout India, the CBSE had said that candidates who have already taken three attempts before will not be eligible to apply for NEET-2017.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The bulletin, which led to a massive backlash from aspiring candidates, read: “The number of attempts which a candidate can avail at NEET-UG examination shall be limited to three uniformly to all the candidates. The candidates who have already appeared in AIPMT/NEET on three occasions are not allowed to take this examination.”

Read | NEET 2017 to be counted as first attempt, CBSE clarifies

NEET-2017, which is run with the approval of Medical Council of India (MCI) and Dental Council of India, is slated to be held on May 7 with the online application process starting this week.

On Friday, the CBSE clarified that the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the union government had sought a clarification from the MCI.

“It has been clarified by MCI that the attempts made by candidates for AIPMT/NEET prior to 2017 should not be counted and accordingly appearance in NEET-2017 will be counted as first attempt for all the candidates, irrespective of their previous attempts,” the CBSE statement read.