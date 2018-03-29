CBSE retest: Students, parents furious — Only a few at fault, why punish everyone?

CBSE is yet to announce when the re-examination will be held. Archive CBSE is yet to announce when the re-examination will be held. Archive

On Wednesday afternoon, Gurpreet Kaur (45), an economics teacher at Amity International School in Pushp Vihar, was inundated with calls from her Class XII students and their parents. “Everyone is confused about what to do next. The CBSE is penalising the entire lot instead of punishing the culprits. Many students have enrolled for coaching for BBS, BBA, law and engineering, but that gets put on hold now,” said Kaur, who plans to hold extra classes for students before they sit for the economics exam again.

The frustration was shared by Disha Gopal (17), a student of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, who took the economics exam. “This is CBSE’s fault but we have to pay for it. After exams, we had made plans with friends and family… we had to cancel the tickets,” she said.

Manan Gupta (18) received the news while attending the first coaching class for BBA and BBS exams. “We wanted to use this time to prepare for competitive exams. But I’m happy because I had missed a six-marker by mistake.” For 52-year-old Ajay Goel, whose daughter took the Class X math exam, “the re-examination is of no utility as the results don’t impact college admissions, unlike Class XII exams”.

Allegations also emerged that other papers may have been leaked. A K Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector 8 Rohini, said, “It is not just these two papers which have leaked. The same thing happened with accountancy and chemistry papers; I don’t know why the CBSE is not acknowledging it.”

Another teacher from a private school in Rohini claimed to have seen the Class XII physics paper on WhatsApp on the morning of the exam. “Some Humanities students showed it to me… Business studies and accountancy papers were also leaked,” the teacher claimed.

Usha Gupta (56), who teaches at a Kendriya Vidyalaya, said there’s little else students can do now except “begin revision again”.

