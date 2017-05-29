CBSE results: Gandhinagar DPS boy with dyslexia scores 92.6 per cent

Sachin Chandwani, who suffers from dyslexia, has scored 92.6 per cent in commerce Sachin Chandwani, who suffers from dyslexia, has scored 92.6 per cent in commerce

Sachin Chandwani of DPS, Gandhinagar, could not stop thanking his school councellor, teachers and friends on Sunday after he got his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results. Sachin, who suffers from dyslexia, has scored 92.6 per cent in commerce. Now he wants to study in HL College of Commerce and get an MBA degree so that he can help his father in business.

Sachin says that he has been able to overcome the problem only with the help of his school counsellor. “I took an extra hour to finish my exams till 11th grade. But in Class 12, there was no provision of extra time. So I practiced hard every day to write and finish the exams on time. My school and my friends really helped me. My friends kept asking me questions anytime of the day. So I had to keep myself prepared. I have learnt that if one has confidence and works hard, it pays off,” said Sachin who likes watching TV and playing cricket.

