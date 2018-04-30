Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

  • CBSE results 2018: Retest of economics paper will not delay results, says CBSE official

CBSE results 2018: Retest of economics paper will not delay results, says CBSE official

CBSE results 2018: The exams have started in March, however, due to Economics paper leak, CBSE had to re-conduct Class 12th exams on April 25. Class 12th results are likely to be out in May at cbse.nic.in

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 2:30:12 pm
CBSE results 2018, cbse.nic.in, 12th results 2018 CBSE results 2018: Students protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in April this year. (File photo)
CBSE results 2018: An official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the re-test of the Class 12 Economics paper, held on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked, will not delay declaration of results. “The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number,” said a senior Board official.

There were also reports of the CBSE’s Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying class 10 was just an “internal segment” of school education system.

The reports of leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month. In Delhi, students held protests accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.
According to Delhi Police, the Class 12 economics paper was leaked on March 23 — three days before the scheduled date of the examination.

Investigators made arrests in several parts of the country in connection with the case, including in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. They claimed to have arrested the main conspirators behind the leak from Una in Himachal Pradesh. The three people were staffers of a school in the town.

The leak was exposed after an envelop containing four images of the hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on the evening of the scheduled day of the examination — March 26.
Following reports of the leak, on April 2 CBSE tried a “leak-proof” system of “encrypted” question papers, which delayed the exam as a few centres in Delhi were unable to follow the printing of encrypted papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself.

The HRD ministry then set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.
The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will suggest measures to make the process “secure and fool-proof” using technology. The committee has to submit its report by May 31 to the Human Resource Development Ministry.

