CBSE Result 2018: Revaluation process begins, know how to apply

CBSE Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the result of Class 10 and 12 recently and today, they have released the verification forms. The facility to apply for revaluation would be available only until June 5, 2018. The registration is a three-step online process. The CBSE has also made the certificates of all 28 lakh candidates appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams available online on DigiLocker. “Rechecking/re-evaluation process and details for Classes X and XII CBSE examinations now available on CBSE web portal,” HRD secretary Anil Swarup tweeted.

To apply for the verification of marks awarded in the CBSE exams 2018, candidates have to first register online and pay the fee of Rs 500 per subject. The fee is applicable for both CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12.

CBSE 10th 12th Results 2018 Revaluation: Steps to apply for verification

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE verification cbseonline.ernet.in/rchk/

Step 2: Click on the link for “Apply for Verification – Class 12/Apply for Verification – Class 10” on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, five-digit school number and center number and click on proceed.

Step 4: Follow the instructions, fill in the details, upload the necessary documents and submit your application for verification.

Step 5: Make sure to keep a copy of the page for further reference.

After receiving the reply from CBSE, if the students are still not satisfied, they can then send in a request to obtain the photocopy of the answer sheets. The application fee for getting a photocopy is of Rs 700 for CBSE 12 and Rs 500 for CBSE Class 10. After the photocopy, the students, if not convinced, can still request for revaluation of the answer sheet. In this case, students are required to fill the online application form and request for re-valuation of specific questions. The fees of per question are Rs 100 is applicable.

