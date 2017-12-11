CBSE releases marking scheme for Class X, XII boards 2018 at cbse.nic.in

Students in an exam hall. (Express Photo/File) Students in an exam hall. (Express Photo/File)

CBSE Boards 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the marking scheme for both class 10 and 12 at its official website – cbs1e.nic.in. It is expected that the board will release the exam dates in the first week of January. According to TOI report, the tentative date for the release of date sheet is January 10th. There is no official confirmation of the same as yet. The exams which usually begin in March and continue till the third week of April might be summed up by the board within a month next year, in order to provide more time to teachers to evaluate the answer sheets.

Sample question papers to practice for the exam are also available at the official website.

Here’s how you can check the marking scheme

Step 1: Log on to the official website http://www.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select ‘Examinations related materials’

Step 3: Marking scheme link for both class 12 and 12 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Result data

This year, on May 28, CBSE announced the result for class 10, 12 board examination 2017. The pass percentage for girls was 87.50 per cent while for the boys it stood at 78 per cent. Due to Assembly Elections in five states, the exams started almost a week late.

Students appeared: 10,98,891

Boys: 6,38,865

Girls: 4,60,026

Pass percentage: 82%

