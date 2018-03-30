CBSE re-tests: Students stage protest in Ludhiana

Students protest on Ferozepur Road Thursday. Gurmeet Singh Students protest on Ferozepur Road Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

A DAY after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that re-examination will be conducted for class 12 (economics) and class 10 (mathematics), several students protested and blocked road near Silver Arc Mall in Ludhiana Thursday.

Students also alleged that not only these two subjects but question papers of other subjects were also leaked and CBSE had failed to conduct exams smoothly.

“We all paid at least Rs 1,000 as registration fee to CBSE before exams. It was their duty to safeguard the papers and ensure they are not leaked. However, they failed to do so. Now, because of their inefficiency, why should we write paper again?” said Aditya Khurana, a class 12 student from St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana.

The protest was led by Class 12 students from several schools, including St Thomar Senior Secondary School, BCM Sr Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, DCM Presidency School and others. Students blocked road and raised slogans against CBSE for around two hours. Later, they lifted the protest seeing that common people were

inconvenienced.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App