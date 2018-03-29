CBSE re-test Class 10, 12 exam date and time: Maths and Economics paper likely after all tests get over

CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams. CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.

In the wake of paper leak reports, CBSE on Wednesday announced re-test for Class 10 Maths paper and Class 12 Economics paper. However, the dates have not been released yet. In a statement, the Board has said that the exam dates will be announced by the end of the week. “The fresh dates for the reconduct of the two exams shall be announced before the end of the week after, taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams and logistics.” The sources suggest that the exams will be held just after all tests get over which means, class 10 exams after April 4 and Class 12 Economics paper after April 12.

The Economics paper was held on Tuesday while the Maths paper was conducted on Wednesday. The paper leak rumours were buzzing all over the social media, much before the two papers were conducted. However, the CBSE has been denying the reports. It was only on Wednesday that the Board decided to re-conduct the exams.

The Board stated — CBSE decided today to reconduct the Mathematics paper of class X in view of the information received about the likelihood of the Exam having been compromised. The board also took a view that looking to the circumstances that arose during the conduct of Economics paper of class XII, the Economics paper would also be reconducted.

CBSE has already filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. There are two cases – in the first case, the Board received a complaint through fax on March 23, alleging that a tutor at Rajinder Nagar was involved in the paper leak. It also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar. Later, the CBSE approached the Crime Branch with another complaint on March 26 evening.

The CBSE has also instituted an internal inquiry into the matter with a view to secure all future exams.

Since then, students and politicians have been criticising the Board for its move. While the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that

