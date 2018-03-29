CBSE re-test 2018: Even I could not sleep, I am also a parent, says HRD Minister; Opposition demands resignation

CBSE re-test 2018: Students protest over alleged paper leak CBSE re-test 2018: Students protest over alleged paper leak

Amid the paper leak row, the Opposition has demanded the removal of Union Human Resource Development Minister and the CBSE chief. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible.”

Surjewala argued that it is not the first leak that has happened under the Modi government. He cited Vyapam and SSC CHSL paper leaks. “Three papers of CBSE have also been leaked & as per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?”

Addressing the media today, Javadekar said that this is an unfortunate development and being a parent, he understands the pain of the students and their parents have to go through. “Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits,” said Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that re-examination will be conducted across the country for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers. New dates for the examinations will be announced by next week.

An FIR has been registered by the CBSE and Delhi Police has started the probe. As per the latest updates, a coaching centre owner from Delhi has been detained

