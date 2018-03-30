CBSE re-exams: Parents, teachers look to re-schedule vacation plans

Fearing that the re-examination could be scheduled in April-end, most parents think they might have to cancel their flight and train tickets. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/File) Fearing that the re-examination could be scheduled in April-end, most parents think they might have to cancel their flight and train tickets. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/File)

A DAY after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced re-tests for Class X Mathematics and Class XI Economics papers after alleged leak, teachers and parents said they were worried as they might have to cancel travel plans during the summer holidays.

Fearing that the re-examination could be scheduled in April-end, most parents think they might have to cancel their flight and train tickets. Travel booking portals, however, said it is too early to say if flights scheduled during that time would be cancelled because of this. “MakeMyTrip wont be able to participate as it is too early to access cancellations or change of plans specifically due to CBSE exam rescheduling,” a statement read.

The re-tests were announced after exam papers were allegedly leaked through social media groups on WhatsApp.

Although dates of re-tests have not been announced yet, teachers claimed that they have asked parents and students to be prepared for delay in schedules.

“The CBSE Class X examinations were expected to get over on April 4 with Sanskrit paper being the last. School teachers were supposed to correct the papers in the month of April with May being the only month when we could have planned our holidays,” Veena Shetty, a CBSE teacher in a private school, said. “With the date of re-exams not declared yet, we are worried if it may require us to be present for supervision duty in the last week of April as well. As correction of papers may be delayed, the entire schedule may get affected,” Shetty added.

Many parents said they pre-booked their flights to their native places for the month of May while others had plans to attend weddings or religious programmes around the same time. Rakesh Kakkad, whose son Pranesh may have to re-appear for the Maths test, said, “I am not hurrying up with the cancellation of my train tickets to Delhi in April last week till the CBSE declares the dates for re-exams.”

Kakkad adds, “It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened and we want to be patient in this situation till they take any corrective action in this regard.” Babu P, Maths teacher in a private school, fears that he might not be able to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law in Hyderabad on May 2. “I have booked my tickets but I fear that I might not be able to go as correction of papers would be a task then,” he said. He added, “The board should have called for a re-exam on the same day, rather than delay it by so many days. I also feel bad for students who have to re-appear for tests. Their holiday plans might get affected.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App