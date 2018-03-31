CBSE re-exam: Student with ‘maths phobia’ talks about feeling stressed, has to take tuition again

“I am feeling very pressured and it is very tough for me to study maths again. Recalling all the formulas is very tough. I have to again take tuition and pay the fees,” she told PTI

Among such students is R Shreya, who fears that she might have to go through the ordeal of preparing for the maths exam all over again, which will involve spending money on tuition and fighting a “phobia” for the subject. She wonders why should she re-appear for the maths paper again as the examination should be conducted only where the question paper has been leaked.

Right from filing petitions and protesting on streets to expressing their anger on social media platforms, many students of class 10 and 12 did not welcome CBSE’s decision to hold the exams once again. The board announced that re-exam will be conducted for both the classes, for mathematics and economics paper. Class 12 re-exam will be held on April 25. As far as class 10 mathematics re-exam is concerned, a decision regarding the same will be taken in next 15 days.

Her vacation plans as well as entrance exam schedule for another school after class 10, too have gone for a toss. The teenager asked why she should be penalised for no fault of hers and said the prospect of studying for the re-examination is going to put more pressure on her.

“I feel that the coming paper (re-test) will be tougher than the paper I wrote previously… I felt really happy and relaxed (then) as it was very easy,” she said, adding, “My entrance exam for another school has also been affected. I have an exam on April 3.”

She now wants the government to assure that there will be no paper leak in the future and said the latter should be more cautious so that this incident do not recur.

Meanwhile, the mother of a boy who had appeared for his class 10 maths exam said her son has become ‘frustrated’ following the news of the leak and the subsequent proposed re-examination.

“He had prepared for the examination and told us that he had written it well. Now, following the announcement that the examination has been cancelled, he has become frustrated,” the woman said, adding the family’s vacation plans have also been affected, as they are unable to take any decision.

A group of students today staged a demonstration near the CBSE office at Preet Vihar, Delhi against the leak. “The students tried to block the road in front of the CBSE office, but we kept them away. A group of about 25-30 students are protesting outside the CBSE office,” said a senior Delhi Police officer. The crime branch of Delhi police has questioned nearly 60 people, including students and tutors, in this connection.