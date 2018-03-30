CBSE re-exam dates LIVE updates: Class 12 Economics on April 25, Class 10 Maths likely in July

Students of class 12 after their CBSE exam got over at one of the school in Chandigarh. Express Photo Students of class 12 after their CBSE exam got over at one of the school in Chandigarh. Express Photo

Amid the protest against re-exam and paper leak, Education Secretary Anil Swarup today announced the exam dates of CBSE’s Class 12 Economics paper which is scheduled to be held on April 25. Thee re-test for Class 10 mathematics is likely to be conducted in July.

Addressing the media, he said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak for Class 10 mathematics paper is restricted to Delhi and Haryana. “There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-examination will be held outside the country,” he said.

The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India. On Wednesdy, CBSE announced re-exam of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers after the alleged paper leak. Police is investigating the matter. Till now over 30 people have been questioned.

