CBSE schools must stop commercial activity in campus: Plea in Delhi High Court

The plea mentioned that public schools turning into commercial spots was hindering parents from purchasing school items from the open market at a competitive price. The plea mentioned that public schools turning into commercial spots was hindering parents from purchasing school items from the open market at a competitive price.

The Delhi High court on Friday heard a plea to stop the restrain of commercial activities in schools. The public interest litigation (PIL) pointed out that school buildings were being used as a commercial spot to sell books and uniforms.

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) had, on February 21, 2011, released a circular directing all schools to not stop all commercial activity within the school premises. It asked schools not to host shops to sell books, uniforms or stationery within campus. The plea submitted by social worker Sunil Pokhriyal on Friday urged the court to enforce the directions in this circular.

“A pair of shoes, which is available at around Rs 500 in the market, costs Rs 1,200-1,500 when sold through the school’s store,” alleged the plea.

The plea mentioned that public schools turning into commercial spots was hindering parents from purchasing school items from the open market at a competitive price. It said that schools made “wilful gain” by keeping shops within campus run by people known to the management.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd