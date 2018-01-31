CBSE pre-exam counselling to commence from February 1, important instructions

The counselling session will begin from February 1 and will continue till April 13. The counselling session will begin from February 1 and will continue till April 13.

CBSE counselling 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular, announcing the dates for pre exam annual psychological counselling. The counselling session will begin from February 1 and will continue till April 13. Students can get the same both during the preparation time and at the time of examinations to get over exam related stress. Four special educators will take care of issues of differently abled students.

Tele-Counselling

Principals and trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India will provide tele-counselling, which will be a free of cost service. This time 91 principals, trained counsellors, psychologists and special educators will participate in the same. 71 of them are available in India while 20 are located in Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar), Sultanate of Oman, UAE (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar and Japan. Toll free number 1800 11 8004 can be dialled from any part of the country to access the helpline. The tele helpline will be operational from February 1 to April 13 from 8 am to 10 pm.

Question-answer columns

A question answer column will also be published in major national newspaper and experts will answer queries there. Students can also mail their queries to counselling.cecbse@gmail.com.

