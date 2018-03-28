CBSE paper leaks: HRD to conduct an internal inquiry, says Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses media over CBSE paper leak Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses media over CBSE paper leak

While CBSE has already announced Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers will be held again, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today said the government was conducting an internal inquiry on the paper leak reports.

Addressing the media, he said a new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and the government would ensure that there is no injustice, Javadekar said.

He said he was “saddened” by reports that the papers had leaked and asserted that he was confident that the police would investigate and nab the culprits.

In the wake of paper leak reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced a re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers.

“CBSE had a very solid system in place. But if someone is leaking it or there is some loophole in it, taking that into consideration, a new system will be put in place from Monday which will ensure there is no such leakage.

“This I want to assure parents and students. I am confident that police will investigate and nab the culprits,” the minister told reporters. Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to him about the issue, Javadekar said he had been given all the information.

The prime minister, he said, had always discussed stress free exams with people. “This is an issue which is very important for him,” he said. The government will, with the help of technology, put in place a system “which is so foolproof that there is no leak”, Javadekar said, adding that his ministry is also conducting an internal probe.

“The board has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the board examinations and in the interest of fairness to the students, the board has decided to re-conduct the examinations… ,” the CBSE circular stated.

Dates for the re-examination of the two papers would be posted on the CBSE website within a week, the circular said.

Students appeared for the Class 10 maths paper on Wednesday while the Class 12 Economics paper was held on March 26. As per the CBSE guidelines, if a leak is proved then the board has to re-conduct the exam. In 2014, the board has to re-conduct the exam in Manipur as the physics paper was leaked on a website. In 2006 too, the Business Studies paper was leaked. Since the papers were recovered before the exam, it was held as scheduled after the paper was replaced.

