CBSE paper leak: Who is Vicky and why is Delhi Police not giving clean chit to him?

Ever since the CBSE announced re-test for class 10 and 12 mathematics and economics exams, students have been panicky and demotivated. It was after the reports of paper leak surfaced that the decision was taken. As per sources some tutors had received the question papers on WhatsApp, and made their students practice them. Amid all the chaos, a name that has come up is that of Vicky, a Delhi University commerce graduate who has been running a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar since 1994. He has been questioned by the crime branch as his name figured in the first FIR. His brother Vimal Malhotra said, “We are cooperating with the police. I don’t know why his name has cropped up in this case”.

Special Commissioner of Police (crime) R P Upadhyaya said,“We have not given a clean chit to anyone. Over the next few days, more people will be called to join the probe”.

The board had received a mail containing pictures of a handwritten question set of class 10 mathematics examination, a night before the exam. The sender had also requested to cancel the exam claiming that the paper was leaked. As per the FIR, the CBSE chairman had received a mail on his official email ID at 1.39 am on March 28, just hours before the students were set to take the exams in the morning.

Allegations also emerged that other papers may have been leaked. A K Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector 8 Rohini, said, “It is not just these two papers which have leaked. The same thing happened with accountancy and chemistry papers; I don’t know why the CBSE is not acknowledging it.”

It was on March 27 that the first FIR in the CBSE question paper leak case was registered. As per sources in CBSE, Wednesday’s exam was not cancelled as the authorities feared a “law and order” situation.

Although dates of re-tests have not been announced yet, teachers claimed that they have asked parents and students to be prepared for delay in schedules.

