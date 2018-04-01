CBSE paper leak: Students continue protest over re-test, call it ‘grave injustice’

The Board has also announced that re-test for the Class X mathematics paper will be held only in Delhi and Haryana, in July. The Board has also announced that re-test for the Class X mathematics paper will be held only in Delhi and Haryana, in July.

Angry over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) decision for a re-test, students continued their protest on Saturday outside the Board’s headquarter.

Calling it “grave injustice”, students sat on the roads and blocked traffic to raise their demands. “I have law entrance scheduled, now should I prepare for it or study for my economics paper? With no fault of ours we are being put through this. It is very unfair,” said Nitin Singh, a student at a private school in Green Park.

On Friday, the CBSE announced that the re-examination for Class XII Economics paper will be held on April 25. “CBSE is no less than the state boards — which face criticism over instances of mass cheating. It is on the same path with these leaks. Why could the ‘world’s largest board’ not make sure that such leaks don’t happen,” said Sameer Sachdeva, a student of Class XII. He did not want to name his school.

However, it is not just Class XII students but even Class X students have come out in protest against the decision.

The Board has also announced that re-test for the Class X mathematics paper will be held only in Delhi and Haryana, in July.

“Why is the Board joking with us in this manner? First they say a re-test, and then they say only for Delhi, Haryana and that, too, in July! I am in great stress since I have heard about this,” said Sukanya, a Class X student at a private school in Rohini.

The students were backed by different student organisations, including the ABVP, which joined the protest outside the CBSE headquarter; and the Left-leaning SFI, which staged a protest outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The ABVP also demanded the removal of the CBSE chairperson, Anita Karwal, and a systematic reform of the Board.

