CBSE paper leak row: Delhi HC to hear plea for court-monitored probe

Students protesting against CBSE at Ferozpur road in Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Students protesting against CBSE at Ferozpur road in Ludhiana. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea for a court-monitored probe into the recent leaks of CBSE Maths and Economics papers of class 10 and 12, respectively. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar will hear the plea today. The petition by NGO Social Jurist has sought that the class 10 Maths exam be held in April rather than July as proposed by the authorities. A petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal has proposed to award grace marks to the students in the Maths and Economics re-examination.

– With inputs from PTI

