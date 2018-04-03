CBSE issues warning against fake class 10 exam date circular

Students have been asked to take only those circulars or notifications seriously which are available on the official website. Students have been asked to take only those circulars or notifications seriously which are available on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular, warning all the students of class 10 to keep away from a fake letter in the name and style of controller examinations. The letter, dated March 30, is a work of certain miscreants who are misleading students, teachers and parents by stating that class 10 mathematics examination will be conducted on April 30. Students have been asked to take only those circulars or notifications seriously which are available on the official website — cbse.nic.in

The fake letter states the following:

“The Board would be conducting the class 10 mathematics (code 041) for all candidates except the students in CBSE schools located abroad. The candidates will appear from the same allotted centres using the same admit card. The date of the said examination will be April 30, 2018.”

The functioning of the board has been in question ever since the reports of class 10 and 12 mathematics and economics paper being re-conducted surfaced, following the leaks of question papers. Later on, rumours of hindi and political science paper leak also came into limelight, which the board termed as fake. The HRD Ministry also advised students and parents not to rely on rumours and to report to the CBSE if they come across any “hoax leaked papers” floated on social media.

Meanwhile, the board has decided against holding re-examination of class 10 mathematics paper, The Indian Express has learnt. The Board, sources said, approved the decision this morning after its assessment of a random sample of answer scripts showed no major departure from the performance of students in their internal assessment. An order announcing the decision against holding re-test will be issued in a few hours.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd