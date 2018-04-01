CBSE students asked by psychologists to not get stressed, focus on preparation

CBSE Students protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by PRAVEEN KHANNA) CBSE Students protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo by PRAVEEN KHANNA)

In order to prevent students from getting panicky and demotivated, due to CBSE’s decision to re-conduct class 10, 12 mathematics and economics paper, psychologists have advised the students not to get stressed and direct their energy towards exam preparation. The decision to cancel the papers has caused an uproar all across the country, with students as well as parents protesting on streets against the same. Education Secretary, Anil Swarup today said that the re-examination of the CBSE’s class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the re-test for class 10 mathematics is likely to be conducted in July. Dr Rahul Saha, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the Safdarjung hospital, said that the students in such a situation should “remain calm and not get stressed”.

“Getting stressed out and angry will not help in this situation. No doubt the education system needs to be full-proof and the authorities should ensure that paper leaks don’t happen in future, but the students will have to accept the reality and face the situation with confidence and positivity. Stress is not about exam pressure it is also about insecurity and uncertainty in the mind of a child,” Saha said.

Psychiatrist Dr Samir Parikh, director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, said the parents have an important role to play here and they should motivate them rather than talking about the lacuna of the system. Also, the society, instead of increasing the stress should help children face this crucial time so that they do not lose self-confidence.

“What one needs to understand is that exams have their own stress quotient when it comes to students. And obviously reappearing in the same exam, does gives them stress, but at the same time it is important for all of us to remember that there are situations and times which are not in our control. So complaining, sulking and worrying doesn’t help. We need to accept the reality and give our best”, Parikh said.

