CBSE paper leak protest LIVE updates: Furious students march against re-test at Jantar Mantar

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing re-examination to be conducted across the country for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers, about 20 lakh students are stunned. The rumours for the paper leaks were doing the rounds on social media and many media houses too reported this, however, till Tuesday, CBSE has been denying.
While the CBSE did not use the ‘leak’ word, the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said it had “taken serious cognizance of the leak” and a police investigation had been ordered. In a press statement, the board merely said this was being done to “uphold the sanctity of the board examination and in the interest of fairness to students”, and “taking cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of examinations”.
CBSE conducted Class 10 Mathematics paper on Wednesday where nearly 16.38 lakh students appeared. In the Economics paper held on Monday, a total of 11,86,306 students have registered for the Class 12 examination, the exact figure on how many sat for the Economics exam — a compulsory subject — was not available.
Many students are protesting outside the CBSE office, Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Here are the LIVE updates
According to sources, two cases have been registered with the Crime Branch on the basis of complaints received from the CBSE. In the first case, the Board received a complaint through fax on March 23, alleging that a tutor at Rajinder Nagar was involved in the paper leak. It also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar. Later, the CBSE approached the Crime Branch with another complaint on March 26 evening.
The CBSE re-examination is for all across the country and abroad. Sources say most likely after all the exams get over. The Class 10 exams were scheduled to end on April 4 while Class 12 exams were scheduled to end on April 12.
Students took to Twitter to show their anger against CBSE and the Centre. Many have demanded to re-look at the entire system.