CBSE paper leak protest LIVE updates: Furious students march against re-test at Jantar Mantar

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing re-examination to be conducted across the country for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers, about 20 lakh students are stunned. The rumours for the paper leaks were doing the rounds on social media and many media houses too reported this, however, till Tuesday, CBSE has been denying.

While the CBSE did not use the ‘leak’ word, the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said it had “taken serious cognizance of the leak” and a police investigation had been ordered. In a press statement, the board merely said this was being done to “uphold the sanctity of the board examination and in the interest of fairness to students”, and “taking cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of examinations”.

CBSE conducted Class 10 Mathematics paper on Wednesday where nearly 16.38 lakh students appeared. In the Economics paper held on Monday, a total of 11,86,306 students have registered for the Class 12 examination, the exact figure on how many sat for the Economics exam — a compulsory subject — was not available.

Many students are protesting outside the CBSE office, Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Here are the LIVE updates

Students protesting against the #CBSE decision to have a retest for maths and economics paper @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r6B3Q6shSR — Shradha Chettri (@Shrads_chettri) March 29, 2018

